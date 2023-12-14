No. 15 Florida Atlantic rolls past Florida International 94-60

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 16 points and Alijah Martin had 14 as No. 15 Florida Atlantic rolled past rival Florida International 94-60. Bryan Greenlee and Brandon Weatherspoon each scored 12 for the Owls, who opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back. Jaidon Lipscomb scored 17 for FIU, and Javaunte Hawkins added 12 for the Panthers.

