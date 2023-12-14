No. 15 Florida Atlantic rolls past Florida International 94-60

By COLBY GUY The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (4) drives to the basket as Florida International guard Jayden Brewer (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 16 points and Alijah Martin had 14 as No. 15 Florida Atlantic rolled past rival Florida International 94-60. Bryan Greenlee and Brandon Weatherspoon each scored 12 for the Owls, who opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back. Jaidon Lipscomb scored 17 for FIU, and Javaunte Hawkins added 12 for the Panthers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.