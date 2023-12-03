No. 15 Creighton rolls past Nebraska 89-60 to avenge last year’s loss. Scheierman scores 24 points

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as No. 15 Creighton built a 15-point halftime lead on its way to an 89-60 win over in-state rival Nebraska. Creighton avenged last season’s 63-53 home loss to the Cornhuskers. The Bluejays stretched the lead to 21 on Steven Ashworth’s layup four minutes into the second half. Nebraska got no closer than 19 points the rest of the way. Creighton’s largest lead was 31. Keisei Tominago led the Huskers with 20 points.

