No. 15 Creighton rebounds from 1st loss by beating Oklahoma St 79-65 behind Scheierman, Alexander

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 21 points and Oklahoma City native Trey Alexander added 20 as No. 15 Creighton rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 79-65 victory over Oklahoma State. Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, while Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Bluejays shot 53% from the field and outrebounded the Cowboys 38-30 in a a Big East-Big 12 Battle game that was tied 23-all after 11 minutes. Javon Small scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma State, which shot 40% for the game and was outscored 17-0 during a decisive Creighton run in the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.