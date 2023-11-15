No. 15 Baylor is 4-0 after Nunn scores 25 points and Walter 23 in 99-61 win over Kansas City

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 25 points, true freshman Ja’Kobe Walter had 23 and 15th-ranked Baylor overwhelmed Kansas City 99-61. Nunn, the junior transfer from VCU, scored 14 points in a row during a 5 1/2-minute stretch of the first half, which Walter ended by scoring the last seven points for 4-0 Baylor. Both made four 3-pointers. RayJ Dennis added 11 points and eight assists for the Bears, who never trailed. Anderson Kopp had 15 points for 2-1 Kansas City, and Jamar Brown had 11.

