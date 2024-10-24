No. 15 Alabama hosts No. 21 Missouri in battle of fallen former Top 10 teams

By The Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, left, spins away from Auburn linebacker Austin Keys during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 21-17. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

Alabama and Missouri have little to no margin for error left in their playoff hopes. The 15th-ranked Crimson Tide enter Saturday’s game having lost two of their last three games and barely beating South Carolina. No. 21 Missouri is coming off a come-from-behind win over Auburn but lost 41-10 to Texas A&M in its only other matchup with a ranked team. Quarterback Jalen Milroe will try to get the Tide offense going. Brady Cook led Missouri’s comeback after returning from a first-half injury. Both opened the season in the Top 10 with Alabama spending a week at No. 1.

