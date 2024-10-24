No. 15 Alabama hosts No. 21 Missouri in battle of fallen former Top 10 teams

Alabama and Missouri have little to no margin for error left in their playoff hopes. The 15th-ranked Crimson Tide enter Saturday’s game having lost two of their last three games and barely beating South Carolina. No. 21 Missouri is coming off a come-from-behind win over Auburn but lost 41-10 to Texas A&M in its only other matchup with a ranked team. Quarterback Jalen Milroe will try to get the Tide offense going. Brady Cook led Missouri’s comeback after returning from a first-half injury. Both opened the season in the Top 10 with Alabama spending a week at No. 1.

