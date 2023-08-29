No. 14 Utah faces quarterback questions in season opener against Florida

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cam Rising’s status remains a mystery for No. 14 Utah heading into its first game of the season. Rising is listed as the starting quarterback on this week’s depth chart before Thursday’s opener against Florida. His status is a game-day decision. Rising is rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered in the Rose Bowl in January. He has had limited participation in team practices since the start of August. Florida is guaranteed to debut a new quarterback. Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz joined the Gators in the offseason and won the starting job in training camp.

