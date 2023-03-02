No. 14 UConn routs DePaul 88-59 in Huskies’ final home game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead five UConn players in double figures and the 14th-ranked Huskies closed out their home schedule in emphatic style with an 88-59 win over skidding DePaul. Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet for Connecticut with 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Tristen Newton added 12 points for the Huskies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Nick Ongenda tied a career high with 17 points for DePaul, which has lost 11 in a row. Ongenda was playing just his fifth game of the season after recovering from wrist surgery. UConn put the game away early, opening on a 29-2 run that was capped by a huge slam from Donovan Clingan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.