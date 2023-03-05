No. 14 UConn readies for Big East Tourney with win over Nova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points and Alex Karaban had 16 to lead No. 14 Connecticut to a 71-59 win over Villanova on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Justin Moore led the Wildcats with 17 points. The Huskies head into the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden winners of five straight and eight of nine. The Wildcats are going to need to win the Big East Tournament if they are going to make the NCAA Tournament under first-year coach Kyle Neptune.

