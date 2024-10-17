No. 14 Texas A&M visits Mississippi State after bye, looking to stay atop SEC with 6th straight win

No. 14 Texas A&M returns from a bye after routing then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10 at home on Oct. 5 and look to stay atop the Southeastern Conference with a sixth consecutive victory. The Aggies look to even the series against rebuilding Mississippi State, which aims to halt a five-game losing streak with its first SEC win. The Bulldogs fell 41-31 at No. 5 Georgia but were the first to score at least 30 points in Athens since Tennessee in 2016. The Bulldogs rank last in SEC total defense and against the run and must stop the league’s No. 2 rushing attack.

