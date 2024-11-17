No. 14 SMU moves closer to ACC title game by beating Boston College 38-28 for 7th win in a row

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, Brashard Smith ran for 120 yards with a score and 14th-ranked SMU moved closer to making the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in its league debut. The 9-1 Mustangs beat Boston College 38-28 on Saturday. Jennings was 24-of-35 passing and his 38-yard TD to Jordan Hudson in the third quarter put SMU ahead to stay in its seven consecutive win. SMU is the only of the 17 ACC teams without a league loss, while No. 12 Miami and No. 17 Clemson both have one. Boston College is 5-5.

