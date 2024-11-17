No. 14 SMU moves closer to ACC title game by beating Boston College 38-28 for 7th win in a row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
SMU wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. (13) celebrates after his touchdown reception with offensive lineman PJ Williams (59) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in University Park, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Ainsworth]

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, Brashard Smith ran for 120 yards with a score and 14th-ranked SMU moved closer to making the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in its league debut. The 9-1 Mustangs beat Boston College 38-28 on Saturday. Jennings was 24-of-35 passing and his 38-yard TD to Jordan Hudson in the third quarter put SMU ahead to stay in its seven consecutive win. SMU is the only of the 17 ACC teams without a league loss, while No. 12 Miami and No. 17 Clemson both have one. Boston College is 5-5.

