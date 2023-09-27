No. 14 Oklahoma, with the Texas showdown a week away, hopes to avoid slip vs. rugged Iowa State

Iowa State (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 14 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Oklahoma by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 79-7-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma appears to be back on track after a 6-7 season last year, but the Sooners can’t afford to slip against Iowa State before a showdown with Texas in Dallas next week. The Cyclones upset the Sooners in 2017 and 2020. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel is starting to generate some hype as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Iowa State is coming off a win over Oklahoma State that saw the offense lend support its impressive defense.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State run defense vs. Oklahoma’s run game. The Sooners are averaging a solid 157.8 yards rushing, but they are averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. They rotate four backs, and three have started. Iowa State is allowing just 115.2 yards rushing per contest. If the Sooners struggle to get the run game going, it could make things tougher for Gabriel.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: QB Rocco Becht passed for career bests of 348 yards and three touchdowns last week against Oklahoma State. He’ll be challenged by a defense that ranks second nationally with just 8.5 points per game allowed.

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman has emerged as one of the nation’s best. He had team highs of 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss against Cincinnati. He leads the Big 12 in tackles and ranks second in the league and fourth nationally with eight tackles for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma freshman WR Nic Anderson ranks second nationally with 27.9 yards per catch and has four touchdowns on eight receptions. … Iowa State ranks 19th nationally in total defense, allowing just 292.5 yards per game. … Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is fifth nationally in passing efficiency. … Gabriel tops all players nationally since the start of the 2019 season with 12,427 yards passing. … Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel leads the Big 12 with 6.7 receptions per game and ranks 22nd nationally. … Oklahoma K Zach Schmit has made all 23 of his extra point attempts and all four of his field goal tries this season. … Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony leads the team with 21 catches and 371 yards.

