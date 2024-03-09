No. 14 Notre Dame women roll to big 82-53 win over No. 11 Va Tech, minus Kitley, in ACC semis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 19 points, Maddy Westbeld added 18 and No. 14 Notre Dame defeated No. 11 Virginia Tech in the first semifinal of the ACC Tournament. The fourth-seeded Irish were 9 of 14 on 3-pointers and shot 52% overall to beat the Hokies, who were without three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, who injured a knee in the regular-season finale. Georgia Amoore scored 24 points for Virginia Tech, which shot just 30%. Olivia Summiel had 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Notre Dame took control by scoring the first 15 points of the third quarter with the 20-0 run spanning halftime producing a 48-23 lead. Citron started it with a jumper, after scoring the last five of the first half, and had another basket before closing it by converting a three-point play.

