No. 14 North Carolina women beat UNC Greensboro 80-56 for its seventh straight victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help No. 14 North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 80-56 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory. North Carolina led 44-29 at halftime and held a double-digit lead the entire second half. The Tar Heels scored the opening six points of the second half for a 21-point lead. The Tar Heels scored 17 points off 17 UNC Greensboro turnovers. Indya Nivar added 11 points for North Carolina (10-1). The Tar Heels made 14 of 20 free throws compared to 7 of 10 for UNC Greensboro. Jaila Lee scored 14 points and Nya Smith added 10 points for UNC Greensboro (7-3), which lost for the 14th straight time in the series.

