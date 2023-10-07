No. 14 North Carolina in full control with Maye accounting for 4 touchdowns in 40-7 win over Orange

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 14 North Carolina remained undefeated with a 40-7 victory over Syracuse. The Tar Heels barely gave the Orange any chances because of a ball-control offense that churned out 644 yards and about twice as much time of possession. Receiver Tez Walker made his North Carolina debut two days after he was cleared to play by the NCAA following a long transfer-eligibility case. Syracuse had 221 yards of total offense in its second straight loss. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was 15 for 21 for 124 yards and an interception.

