No. 14 Miami loses Omier to ankle injury vs. Duke in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 14 Miami lost starting forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury in the first half of its Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinal matchup against No. 21 Duke. Omier was hurt just over a minute into the game when he rebounded a missed free throw. He landed on the foot of Duke’s Dereck Lively II and rolled his right ankle, sending him falling to the court and banging his hands on the hardwood in pain. The Hurricanes ruled Omier out for the rest of the game and later announced he had no broken bones. Omier came in averaging 14 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds.

