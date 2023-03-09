No. 14 Miami holds off Wake Forest to reach ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 14 Miami held on to defeat Wake Forest 74-72 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Miami earned the tournament’s top seed for the first time since 2013. ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong scored 17 points and had five assists and Norchad Omier had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby had 24 points on five 3s for ninth-seeded Wake Forest, whose frantic comeback from an 18-point second half deficit fell just short.

