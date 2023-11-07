No. 14 Maryland women jump out early and cruise to 98-75 victory over Harvard in a season opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 14 of 25 points in the first half and No. 14 Maryland rolled in a 98-75 victory over Harvard in a season opener. Sellers was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers, made all eight of her free-throw attempts and added seven assists. Brinae Alexander scored 15 points for the Terrapins. Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and Emma Chardon chipped in 10. Harvard trailed 52-34 at halftime, but got no closer than 82-67 with 6:09 remaining. Harmoni Turner scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had six assists and three steals for Harvard.

