No. 14 LSU visits unbeaten Mississippi State to kick off SEC play. Tigers begin West title defense

LSU rebounded strongly from its opening-game loss to Florida State with a 72-10 shellacking of Grambling and begins defense of its West Division title. Mississippi State’s quest to be in the division-title hunt begins with a daunting stretch that includes South Carolina and No. 10 Alabama in the coming weeks. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-24 overtime win against Arizona highlighted by five turnovers. Topping the Tigers will be tough, considering they have won 20 of 23 matchups this century.

