No. 14 Indiana women win shootout with Michigan State 94-91, Moore-McNeil has triple-double

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 of her 28 points in the second half, Yarden Garzon had 11 of her 20 in the fourth quarter and No. 14 Indiana won a shootout with Michigan State 94-91. Chloe Moore-McNeil had a triple-double for the Hoosiers. Julia Ayrault scored 25 to lead five players in double figures for the Spartans. Sara Scalia’s 3-pointer gave Indiana a 77-76 lead with 6:11 to play, the Hoosiers’ first lead since 12-10 in a first quarter. Moira Joiner tied the game at 86 with 1:55 to play. Holmes broke the tie at 1:12. After a Michigan State miss, Garzon hit a 15-foot jumper and after DeeDee Hagemann’s layup pulled the Spartans within 90-88 with 15.4 seconds left. Scalia and Moore-McNeil both made two free throws before Hagemann’s 3 ended it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.