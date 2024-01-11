No. 14 Indiana women rally past Penn State in second half; showdown with Iowa looms

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 20 points, and Indiana extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 75-67 victory over Penn State. The Hoosiers trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Lady Lions 41-28 in the second half. Leading 55-51 heading to the fourth quarter, Holmes scored seven points and Parrish added five as Indiana pushed its lead to 66-56 with 5 1/2 minutes left. Makenna Marisa hit a jumper for Penn State with 45 seconds left and Leilani Kapinus made a layup with 21 seconds to go. Both buckets got the Lady Lions within six but both times Indiana followed with a pair of free throws to seal the win.

