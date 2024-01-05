No. 14 Indiana women perfect from field in first quarter, rout Michigan 80-59 for 11th straight win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia combined for 25 first-quarter points to help Indiana jump out early and rout Michigan 80-59 on for its 11th straight win. Indiana didn’t miss a field goal in the first quarter, shooting 13 of 13 that included six 3-pointers, and were 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while building a 36-17 advantage. Parrish scored 14 points and Scalia added 11 in the opening quarter. Laila Phelia scored 23 points to lead Michigan. Indiana (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) has won five of its last six games against Michigan (11-4, 2-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.