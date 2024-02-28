No. 14 Indiana women dominate the 3rd quarter in 84-64 victory over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 28 points and nine rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana beat Northwestern 84-64 for its fourth straight win in the series. Holmes, a graduate student, surpassed Steve Alford (2,348) to become the second all-time leading scorer amongst Indiana’s men’s and women’s programs. She ranks first amongst the women’s record book with 2,375 career points. Calbert Cheaney — an NBA first-round pick by Washington — scored 2,613 points from 1989-93. Parrish made a 3-pointer with 8:03 left in the second quarter for a double-digit lead Indiana would hold for the rest of the game. The Hoosiers pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 28 points to extend their lead to 71-45. Holmes scored eight straight points during a 16-0 run.

