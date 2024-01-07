No. 14 Indiana women beat Nebraska 91-69 for 12th straight victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points, Sydney Parrish hit six 3-pointers and scored 20, and Sara Scalia sank five 3s and scored 19 as No. 14 Indiana cruised past Nebraska 91-69 for its 12th straight victory. Holmes made 10 of 14 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the Hoosiers (13-1, 4-0 Big Ten Conference). Parrish sank 7 of 11 shots — 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. She also had six boards. Scalia hit 5 of 10 from distance, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Chloe Moore-McNeil pitched in with 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Alexis Markowski had 21 points for the Cornhuskers (11-4, 3-1) on 9-for-14 shooting.

