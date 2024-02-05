No. 14 Illinois blows late 10-point lead, beats Nebraska 87-84 in overtime

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon each made two free throws and Terrance Shannon Jr. had a steal in the final 25 seconds of overtime to help No. 14 Illinois beat Nebraska 87-84. The Illini led 72-62 with 3:29 left in regulation, but Nebraska went in front on Rienk Mast’s jumper with 9 seconds left. Domask then split a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining, tying it at 73. Coleman Hawkins led 17-5 Illinois with 20 points. Keisei Tominaga scored 31 points for the Cornhuskers.

