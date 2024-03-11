No. 14 Gonzaga women beats Pacific in WCC semis behind double-doubles from Hollingsworth and Ejim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Yvonne Ejim also had a double-double and No. 14 Gonzaga defeated Pacific 72-61 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals for the Bulldogs’ 24th straight win. Ejim had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga, which had its closest game against a league opponent this season. The Zags face the winner of Portland-Santa Clara in the Tuesday championship game. The Tigers gave the Bulldogs their closest regular-season game, falling 91-78 on Feb. 17. Ironically, two weeks earlier, Gonzaga had its largest-ever win over a Division I opponent when it beat Pacific 104-39. Anaya James scored 23 points for the fifth-seeded Tigers. Gonzaga scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. The lead was 18-15 after one quarter.

