No. 14 Creighton routs Houston Christian 78-43, Greg McDermott becomes Bluejays’ career wins leader

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points, Steven Ashworth added 13 and No. 14 Creighton blew out Houston Christian 78-43 to make Greg McDermott the Bluejays’ all-time coaching wins leader. McDermott has won 328 games at Creighton since taking over for Dana Altman in 2010. Altman, now at Oregon, won 327 games from 1994-2010. The Bluejays held Houston Christian to 25% shooting and the lowest point total against them since 2017. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner continued his torrid shooting, going 6 of 6 from the field to put him at 35 of 38 through three games for a nation-leading 92.1%. D’Aundre Samuels led the Huskies with eight points.

