No. 14 Creighton routs Houston Christian 78-43, Greg McDermott becomes Bluejays’ career wins leader

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott claps from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Christian Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bonnie Ryan]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points, Steven Ashworth added 13 and No. 14 Creighton blew out Houston Christian 78-43 to make Greg McDermott the Bluejays’ all-time coaching wins leader. McDermott has won 328 games at Creighton since taking over for Dana Altman in 2010. Altman, now at Oregon, won 327 games from 1994-2010. The Bluejays held Houston Christian to 25% shooting and the lowest point total against them since 2017. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner continued his torrid shooting, going 6 of 6 from the field to put him at 35 of 38 through three games for a nation-leading 92.1%. D’Aundre Samuels led the Huskies with eight points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.