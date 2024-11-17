No. 14 Creighton earns another lopsided win with 79-56 victory over Kansas City

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Jackson McAndrew scored 15 points off the bench and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 14 Creighton past Kansas City 79-56. Isaac Traudt scored 13 points, Steven Ashworth added 11 and Arizona State transfer Jamiya Neal had his first double-double for Creighton with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Bluejays have won their first four games by an average of 24.3 points. The Roos’ Jamar Brown had 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, the most by a Kansas City player in two seasons. Jayson Petty had 12 points and Cameron Faas added 10.

