No. 14 BYU seeks to extend unbeaten start against Arizona

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita looks to pass the ball against Utah during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Tate]

BYU is 5-0 for the third time in five seasons. The Cougars can secure bowl eligibility with their third straight Big 12 Conference victory after winning just two league games a year ago. Arizona scored an upset over Utah on its last trip to the Beehive State two weeks ago. The Wildcats are looking to snap a three-game skid in the series and spoil BYU’s undefeated season.

