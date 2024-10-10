No. 14 BYU seeks to extend unbeaten start against Arizona

BYU is 5-0 for the third time in five seasons. The Cougars can secure bowl eligibility with their third straight Big 12 Conference victory after winning just two league games a year ago. Arizona scored an upset over Utah on its last trip to the Beehive State two weeks ago. The Wildcats are looking to snap a three-game skid in the series and spoil BYU’s undefeated season.

