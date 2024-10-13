No. 14 BYU forces 4 turnovers and beats Arizona 41-19 for its best start to a season since 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns and No. 14 BYU forced four turnovers in a 41-19 win over Arizona on Saturday. Darius Lassiter led the Cougars with 86 yards on five catches. BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) is off to its best start since 2020. Noah Fifita threw for 275 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats. Fifita also tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble. Tetairoa McMillan had 78 yards on five catches. Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) has lost four straight games in the series with BYU.

