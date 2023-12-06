No. 14 BYU blows out Evansville 96-55 to open 8-0

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxon Robinson scored 19 points and No. 14 BYU routed Evansville 96-55 to remain undefeated. Trevin Knell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Noah Waterman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Dallin Hall finished with 10 points, seven assists and six boards. BYU shot 53% from the field and made 14 3-pointers. The Cougars had three separate runs of 12-0 or better. Yacine Toumi led Evansville with 13 points and Antonio Thomas added 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.