No. 14 BYU blasts former conference rival Wyoming 94-68 for fourth straight win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell and Noah Waterman scored 17 points apiece to lead No. 14 BYU to its fourth straight win, a 94-68 victory over Wyoming. Waterman added eight rebounds for the Cougars and Atiki Ally Atiki chipped in a career-high 14 points and eight rebounds. Jaxson Robinson tallied 10 points in his return to action after sitting out a game with an ankle injury. The Cougars scored 16 points off turnovers and knocked down 14 3-pointers. Sam Griffin led Wyoming with 25 points. The Cowboys lost their 14th straight game in the series with BYU.

