No. 14 Baylor rallies in 2nd half for an 81-72 win over Big 12 newcomers No. 18 BYU

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime as 14th-ranked Baylor rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat No. 18 BYU 81-72. Ja’Kobe Walter added 16 points for the 13-2 Bears and Langston Love had 15. Baylor won its first Big 12 home game in the new Foster Pavilion, a week after christening the building with a win over Cornell. Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell each had 15 points for 12-3 BYU, a Big 12 newcomer this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.