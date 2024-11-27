No. 14 Arizona State looking for redemption against rival Arizona, spot in Big 12 title game

Arizona State is not only looking to avenge consecutive losses to its rival, a spot in the Big 12 championship game could be on the line. With a win, Sun Devils will all but clinch a spot in the Dec. 7 title game in Arlington, Texas. Arizona State is among four Big 12 teams tied at 6-2 in conference play, but holds enough tiebreakers that it would be a longshot bid to knock the Sun Devils out of the title game if they beat Arizona. The Wildcats were among the favorites their first season in the Big 12, but have not lived up to expectations. Arizona has lost six of seven, its lone win since Sept. 28 coming against Houston two weeks ago.

