No. 14 Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 49-7 for potential spot in Big 12 championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for three scores and No. 14 Arizona State put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game with a 49-7 blowout of rival Arizona. The Sun Devils led 35-0 at halftime behind three touchdown runs by Skattebo and barely let off the gas in the second half. Leavitt threw for 291 yards on 17-of-22 passing and Arizona State had 643 total yards a year after losing 59-23 to Arizona at home. That left the Sun Devils with a short wait for the late games to see if they locked up a trip to Arlington, Texas, next weekend.

