No. 14 Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 49-7 and secures spot in Big 12 championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for three scores and No. 14 Arizona State clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 49-7 blowout of rival Arizona. The Sun Devils led 35-0 at halftime behind three touchdown runs by Skattebo and barely let off the gas in the second half. Leavitt threw for 291 yards on 17-of-22 passing and Arizona State had 643 total yards a year after losing 59-23 to Arizona at home.

