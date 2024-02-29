No. 14 Alabama retains a share of 1st place in the SEC with a 103-88 win over Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 26 points and No. 14 Alabama held on to its share of first place in the Southeastern Conference with a 103-88 win over Mississippi. Sears, a 6-foot-1 guard and the SEC’s leading scorer at 20.4 points a game, was 8 for 14 from the floor and 3 for 8 from 3-point range as Crimson Tide (20-8) kept pace with conference co-leader No. 4 Tennessee, which beat No. 11 Auburn 92-84 earlier Wednesday. Tennessee and Alabama are 12-3 in conference play. Allen Flanigan led Ole Miss with 28 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.