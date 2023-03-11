No. 13 Virginia tops Clemson, will meet Duke for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 13 Virginia beat Clemson 76-56, sending coach Tony Bennett’s team to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game for the first time since 2018. The Cavaliers won it all that year. Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and Kihei Clark added 13 for the Cavaliers, who shot 50% from the field while outscoring the Tigers 40-22 in the paint. Virginia will face Duke in Saturday’s ACC title game. Hunter Tyson made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Clemson, which is on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

