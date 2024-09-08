No. 13 USC’s revitalized defense dominates again in a 48-0 blowout of Utah State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinten Joyner rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and No. 13 Southern California’s revitalized defense had the Trojans’ first shutout since 2011 in a 48-0 victory over Utah State. Miller Moss passed for 229 yards and a touchdown while playing only the first 2 1/2 quarters in his first home start for the Trojans. Woody Marks ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while A’Marion Peterson rushed for another score. Bryson Barnes passed for 103 yards for the Aggies, but the transfer QB couldn’t win at the Coliseum for the second time in his football career.

