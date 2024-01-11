No. 13 UConn women beat Providence for the 34th straight time

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn’s season-high 20 steals and the No. 13 Huskies eased by Providence 85-41. UConn (13-3, 5-0 Big East) extended its winning streak in the series to 34 straight games. UConn opened the game on a 24-4 run, with 10 points from Nika Muhl and eight by Arnold, as Providence turned it over 13 times in seven minutes. The Friars were 3 of 14 from the field (21%) in the first quarter, with two of those baskets coming in the final minute following offensive rebounds. UConn led 27-8 entering the second frame. UConn led 42-19 at halftime after holding Providence to 27% shooting. The Friars trailed by as many as 49 points.

