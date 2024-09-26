No. 13 Trojans out to get back on track against Badgers

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at No. 13 Southern California (2-1, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: USC by 15 1/2.

Series record: USC leads 6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner stays in the race to reach the Big Ten title game, while the loser will be in trouble taking into account the difficulty of remaining schedules. USC was defeated in its Big Ten debut 27-24 at No. 12 Michigan, failing to bottle up a one-dimensional Wolverines offense. Wisconsin had a week off to regroup following a 42-10 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 14, giving Braedyn Locke time to settle in as the new starting quarterback after Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL.

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsins RB Chez Mellusi vs. USC LB Eric Gentry. After seeing the Trojans give up 290 yards rushing, the Badgers are going to have to come up with a similar showing to win their conference opener. Mellusi leads the team with 200 yards and three touchdowns through three games. Gentry, who has a unique build for an off-ball linebacker, has thrived under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Gentry is coming off arguably his best game with three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble at Michigan.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: Locke, a third-year sophomore, was overwhelmed after being forced into action against Alabama, going 13-of-26 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown. He did make three starts in 2023 and was named Big Ten freshman of the week for leading a comeback win at Illinois.

USC: RB Woody Marks had 100 yards rushing for the second straight game, ripping off a 65-yard scamper to salvage a day where the Trojans’ offensive line was manhandled. Marks added five receptions for 40 yards, giving him a catch in all 48 career college games he has played in.

FACTS & FIGURES

USC QB Miller Moss completed 54.9% of his passes (28 of 51) against Michigan, his lowest mark in four career starts. He was also sacked four times and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. … Wisconsin safeties coach Alex Grinch was the Trojans’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons. … The Badgers defeated the Trojans 23-21 in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, their first win in the series. … USC has won both games against Wisconsin at the LA Memorial Coliseum by at least 12 points, including the most recent regular-season meeting in 1966 by a score of 38-3.

