No. 13 Texas women begin season with win over Southern behind double-doubles by Jones and Muhammad

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Amina Muhammad added 14 points and 14 boards, and No. 13 Texas began its season with an 80-35 victory over Southern. Texas jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter as Southern made just 3 of 8 shots and turned it over nine times. Muhammad scored 10 points in the opening 10 minutes. Texas led 45-15 at halftime as Southern was 7-of-22 shooting with 14 turnovers. Muhammad secured her double-double in the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Longhorns were just 3 of 14 from 3-point range, but still shot 45% overall in the half. Rori Harmon, who was picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year, had eight points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

