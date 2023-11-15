No. 13 Texas A&M cruises past SMU 79-66 in a meeting of old SWC foes

DALLAS (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, Henry Coleman III had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat SMU 79-66 in a meeting of old Southwest Conference foes. Wade Taylor IV had 15 points on a rough shooting night in his hometown for the Aggies’ leading scorer. Chuck Harris scored 21 points and Zhuric Phelps had 13 on just 3-of-14 shooting for the Mustangs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.