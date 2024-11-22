No. 13 SMU rewards Rhett Lashlee’s smashing ACC debut with contract extension

DALLAS (AP) — SMU and coach Rhett Lashlee have agreed on a contract extension with the No. 13 Mustangs on track for a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game and possible playoff bid in their league debut. The announcement of the deal comes with SMU set to visit Virginia on Saturday with a chance to clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a victory. SMU is 27-10 in Lashlee’s three seasons, including 18 victories in the past 20 games. The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference championship in their final season in that league last year.

