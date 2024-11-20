No. 13 SMU is closing in on spot in ACC title game as Miami and Clemson remain in the race

ATLANTA (AP) — There is clarity at the top of the chase for the two spots in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. First-place SMU would secure its spot by beating Virginia on Saturday. Miami and Clemson are the other teams in the race. The real chaos could begin if the No. 13 Mustangs lose at Virginia, possibly leaving three teams with one conference loss. No. 11 Miami must beat Wake Forest to remain in the race if SMU beats Virginia. No. 17 Clemson could clinch a spot in the championship game if Miami falls to Wake Forest.

