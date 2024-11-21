No. 13 SMU can get into ACC title game by winning at Virginia

No. 13 SMU can clinch a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by beating Virginia on the road this weekend. The host Cavaliers can become bowl eligible for the first time since 2021 with a victory. This is SMU’s first season in the ACC and the first meeting between the schools in football. The Mustangs might need to win the conference title to get an automatic bid into the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff.

