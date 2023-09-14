No. 13 Oregon is heavily favored at home against Hawaii

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looks to throw a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

It’s the final non-conference tune-up for the No. 13 Ducks before the start of the Pac-12 season. Next week the Ducks host No. 18 Colorado and new Buffs coach Deion Sanders. Oregon has a 31-game winning streak at home against nonconference opponents, the longest active streak in the nation. Oregon is coming off a 38-30 come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech last weekend. Hawaii defeated Albany 31-20 last weekend for the team’s first win of the season after losses to Vanderbilt and Stanford.

