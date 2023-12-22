No. 13 Ohio State women ease by Belmont behind Jacy Sheldon’s second straight 30-point performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 31 points and made five 3-pointers for her second straight 30-plus game, and No. 13 Ohio State beat Belmont 84-55. Sheldon, who notched her second 30-point performance of the season on Monday in a 77-71 loss to No. 2 UCLA, was 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc against Belmont. Sheldon scored 18 points in the first half, only missing three of her 10 field-goal attempts, to help Ohio State take a 38-28 lead into the break. It was the first double-digit lead of the game. Celeste Taylor opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Ohio State’s lead didn’t drop below 13 points the rest of the way. Ohio State led by 20-plus for the entire fourth quarter.

