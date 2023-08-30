No. 13 Notre Dame is hoping to keep its revamped offense chugging in Week 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s new-look offense is off to a fast start. The Fighting Irish still relied on a run-first approach in a 42-3 rout of Navy, producing 191 yards and two scores on 32 carries. What’s different is Notre Dame was equally proficient through the air. New quarterback Sam Hartman went 19 of 23 for 251 yards and tied a school record for a starting debut with four touchdown passes. Tennessee State coach Eddie George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, says he thinks Notre Dame could make college football’s four-team playoff with quarterback Sam Hartman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.