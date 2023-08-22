No. 13 Notre Dame hopes Dublin game against Navy helps expand international fan base

Notre Dame will be focused on beating Navy when the two teams travel to Dublin for Saturday’s game in Ireland’s capital. But school officials say it’s also a great opportunity to expand Notre Dame’s brand internationally. Making it easy to watch games is one way to do it, so Notre Dame is making Irish home games free to stream for international fans via Fighting Irish TV which last year cost $35 for the season. This will be the third time that Notre Dame and Navy face each other in Dublin. Notre Dame is already fielding calls about staging its next international game.

