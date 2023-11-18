No. 13 Mississippi routs Louisiana-Monroe 35-3 with help of three straight TDs in third quarter

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for three touchdowns on three consecutive third-quarter series as No. 13 Mississippi used a strong second half to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 35-3. Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) struggled to a 7-3 halftime lead over the Sun Belt Conference Warhawks (2-9, 0-8). Then Dart threw for three consecutive third-quarter touchdowns to build a 28-3 lead. Ole Miss is in prime position for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance, a 10-win regular season and a Top 10 berth in the AP poll.

